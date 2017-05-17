The National Association of Realtors is offering free property search websites to all members as part of a new deal with real estate software provider Placester. A previous partnership between the trade group and Placester made basic versions of Placester sites available to Realtors for $5 a month. Under the new deal, the two are offering Placester websites for no charge. "This partnership will enable every Realtor to build an online presence that they control," said Placester CEO Matt Barba in a statement. "Placester’s mission is to help each and every real estate professional with the online business tools to compete effectively online as well as face-to-face." Placester said in a press release that the free website comes with a mobile-friendly design, "IDX listing integration capability," a mortgage calculator, editable page templates, social media integration and the ability to add branding. Placester didn't immediately respond to questions about the offer,...
