The members of two local Florida Realtor associations have approved a merger, propelling the initiative through its final hoop with flying colors. On May 25, members of the Realtors Association of the Palm Beaches (RAPB) and Greater Fort Lauderdale Realtors (GFLR) voted to merge to become the Realtors of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale. RAPB CEO Dionna Hall said that the consensus was nearly universal -- 99 percent of the RAPB members who voted and 98 percent of the GFLR members who voted approved the merger. Earlier this month, the boards of directors of the associations unanimously voted in favor of merging. Now that the associations have obtained member approval, the merger's effective date will be June 16. At that time, the combined entity will be the third-largest local Realtor association in the country with more than 25,000-plus agent, broker and appraiser members total. The two associations will also merge their MLSs, RAPB’s BeachesMLS and GF...