Matterport unveils new 3-D camera with better 2-D capability

Matterport, a leading provider of 3-D home tours, has released a new camera that captures high-quality listing photos and immersive 3-D models at the same time. The product should lower the cost of 3-D marketing by allowing real estate agents and photographers to bang out property photos and 3-D tours in a single shoot, said Matterport CEO Bill Brown. “This is really something that can act as a replacement for current 2-D photography solutions," Brown said. Along with an immersive 3-D home tour and floor plans, the Matterport Pro2 3D camera can collect photographs that will be "comparable to what you get from a DSLR " and be used in print marketing, he said. Producing a Matterport 3-D tour involves conducting dozens of scans on a property. Each scan, in which the camera spins 360 degrees, takes about 30 seconds. Users can cherrypick photographs from a completed tour for their print and digital marketing. Two-thirds of photographers often feel like they ...
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
How 3-D home tours impact buyers
Agents can now stitch videos into 3-D home tours
Planitar's iGuide now offers virtual reality tours