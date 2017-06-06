Did the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that guaranteed marriage equality in the United States also encourage gay and lesbian citizens to pursue the American Dream, either as couples or individually? That's what a survey of more than 325 NAGLREP (National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals) members seems to indicate. Almost half of the members surveyed (47 percent) believe that more gay and lesbian couples are buying homes today than they were prior to the decision -- and 46 percent of members surveyed believe that interest in homeownership has risen through the entirety of the LGBT community, not just couples. The survey, sent out in May, asked NAGLREP members about the trends they have seen in their own communities since the ruling passed. Jeff Berger “We firmly believe that when Jim Obergefell won his Supreme Court case, it was the start of a paradigm shift for the LGBT community,” said NAGLREP founder Jeff Berger in a statement. “The confidence...