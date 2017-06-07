Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. I told DirecTV to stop contacting us after we canceled because we are physically unable to continue service. The snow came close to ripping off of the dish (and parts of the roof) in early January. There's no safe place to put it. Yet they persisted. I have to admire them for their efforts; the phone calls stopped, but the direct mail didn't. In fact, it's been darn effective. I opened an envelope the other day that looked nothing like junk mail: It was addressed with one of those script fonts and looked like a greeting card. They got me again. Not only did I open it, I read it. And now I'm considering giving them another chance when we move into our new house later this month. I believe real estate agents can learn three important lessons from what DirecTV did. 1. Consistency works True, I wasn't happy with the weekly calls asking me to ...