Bill Svoboda, co-founder of CloseSimple, believes that a good party advertises itself. We caught up the serial entrepreneur to get a sneak preview of the advice attendees can expect to gather from his session.

We know he will turn up the stage with his infectious positivity along with his secrets on how to approach customer care in an e-commerce world.

“I’m going to dig into that topic and outline action steps for how to turn caring customers into sharing customers, using a can’t-fail approach to Customer Care that will separate you from the competition,” Svoboda said.

What are the most important trends or coming changes that the real estate industry should be watching?

Svoboda: With rumors continually circling around the real estate industry about how technology could potentially remove real estate agents from listings, plus increased competition from other agents who utilize technology, today, more than ever, it is important to stay ahead of the technology curve by doing the small things that make the biggest impact: Caring more about customers than they could ever expect.

What’s your best tip for success?

Care more. Care more than the competition, than their family, their insurance company after an accident, their doctor, lawyer or any other professional.

Bottom line, care more and they will care more about you.

It all happens at Inman Connect San Francisco on Wednesday, August 9. Don’t miss the chance to gather insights that could put your business opportunities on steroids.

Register Now