Scott Shapiro knows the secret to getting the attention of millennial buyers.

As a senior client partner at Facebook, he works with Fortune 500 clients in the financial services vertical. Shapiro excels at helping companies develop killer marketing strategies for Facebook and Instagram that will drive key performance indicators (KPI) through the roof.

Facebook and Instagram are constantly evolving platforms; Shapiro spends his days teaching his clients how to keep up, and he will teach our Inman audience to do the same.

We caught up with Scott to find out why it is imperative that agents and brokers start building mobile content into their business strategies right away.

Catch Shapiro taking the stage during Tech Connect Inman Connect San Francisco on Tuesday, August 8.

What are a few technological/productivity tips that you can give agents and brokers for a successful second half of 2017?

Marketing with a mobile-first mindset is key. The continued growth of mobile as a place where consumers spend time, especially millennials on Instagram and Facebook, is a key to hitting prospective first time homeowners.

I look forward to sharing more education based on what we have learned at Facebook and Instagram with the attendees at Tech Connect.

What do you see as some of the most important trends or changes that those in the real estate industry should be on the lookout for?

We are seeing an explosion of time spent on mobile video. Real estate has fantastic assets that should merge seamlessly with the mobile video revolution.

That said, having content that is “feed proof,” or designed for a mobile first experience, is table stakes for getting views and engagement with mobile video content.

Give us a sneak peek and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

To drive productivity, we want to guide the industry on its journey towards being mobile first and mobile all the time. We have some key learning points from our family of apps and services that can help drive your business forward via the use of best in class mobile marketing.

