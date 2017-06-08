Pacific Union International is cutting ties with Christie's International Real Estate (CIRE), severing a relationship of more than 15 years, effective June 30. Mark McLaughlin CIRE serves a global network of over 32,000 real estate agents and 140 affiliates who receive exclusive brand licensing, a range of marketing and events services, and international referrals as part of their partnership with the luxury real estate arm of U.K.-based Christie's auction house. According to Mark McLaughlin, CEO of the San Francisco-based indie brokerage heavyweight, one of the reasons Pacific Union began to re-examine the affiliation was CIRE’s request in 2015 for increased fees. McLaughlin felt he could do other things with the money, including investing in the company’s own global marketing campaigns. In the past year, seven U.S. real estate firms have left CIRE, including Houlihan Lawrence, Howard Hanna, Kentwood Real Estate, Carmel Realty, Allie Beth Allman & Associates and ...
- In place of its deal with CIRE, Pacific Union is deploying a targeted digital advertising campaign in key international markets.
- Christie's International Real Estate said its number of affiliates had risen from 132 to 140 since 2014 and outlined its strategy for affiliates going forward.
