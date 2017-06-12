Who got hired or promoted this week? Here’s our weekly rundown.

This week’s new hires

Dawn Perry has quite the resume. She ran a Little Gym franchise for four years, launched the first customer loyalty program at Avis Budget Car Rental Group, “significantly expanded” the brand of the Scholastic Book Club and has worked for seven years on business development, branding and marketing at ERA Real Estate — most recently as the vice president of brand marketing. Now, she’s got another line to add after a recent promotion: Perry is the new senior vice president of marketing for ERA, effective June 1. “In her new position, Perry will oversee all marketing and communication initiatives with a goal of driving leads to affiliates, building brand awareness and delivering brand value,” said ERA in a release. “She will lead strategy development for key marketing initiatives including national advertising, event marketing, product and program marketing as well as PR and internal communications, all with the goal of fostering market share growth.”

New York City-based Concierge Auctions welcomes Clark French, one of the highest producing luxury real estate agents in the country, to the Concierge Auctions leadership team as the Managing Director of the firm’s Private Client Group. This is a new position. French has multiple years of sales experience in excess of $150 million and total career sales over $2 billion. “We’ve always admired Clark and everything he has accomplished in the Florida real estate market,” says Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions, in a statement. “When we saw the opportunity to bring him to the company in a more formal level, we jumped at the chance. He’s a tremendous asset for everything we do and is well-respected throughout the real estate community.”

Send hiring updates to press@inman.com.