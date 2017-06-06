Dawn Perry has quite the resume. A certified master chef (vis-a-vis the French Culinary Institute), she also ran a Little Gym franchise for four years, launched the first customer loyalty program at Avis Budget Car Rental Group, “significantly expanded” the brand of the Scholastic Book Club and has worked for seven years on business development, branding and marketing at ERA Real Estate — most recently as the vice president of brand marketing.

Now, she’s got another line to add after a recent promotion: Perry is the new senior vice president of marketing for ERA, effective June 1.

The former SVP of marketing, Chris Trick, is moving to an SVP role within Realogy Franchise Group (of which ERA is part); he’ll be working on the Zap technology platform.

“In her new position, Perry will oversee all marketing and communication initiatives with a goal of driving leads to affiliates, building brand awareness and delivering brand value,” said ERA in a release. “She will lead strategy development for key marketing initiatives including national advertising, event marketing, product and program marketing as well as PR and internal communications, all with the goal of fostering market share growth.”

At ERA, Perry has become known for the company’s brand reimaging campaign, “which resulted in increased brand awareness and intent to recommend,” according to the release. She also worked on driving new revenue streams and facilitating recruiting efforts at the company.

“Dawn Perry has a proven track record in developing and executing effective marketing programs across multiple platforms and audiences,” said ERA President and CEO Sue Yannaccone in a statement. “She is extremely well-positioned to leverage her marketing savvy, keen analytical mind and in-depth knowledge of our programs and platforms to support future growth for the ERA brand, brokers and sales agents.”

“Over the course of my career spanning a variety of industries, I have combined my passion for innovation with my ability to leverage data to foster positive customer connections that result in lasting brand relationships,” said Perry in a statement. “This will be a keen focus of mine as ERA Real Estate leverages an innovative marketing approach to enhance its value proposition for its affiliated agents and brokers in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

