Christie’s International Real Estate (CIRE) is opening its first company-owned residential real estate brokerage office in New York City, ending its affiliation with Brown Harris Stevens. The new office will be based in Christie’s flagship U.S. auction house location at 20 Rockefeller Plaza and will serve global buyers and sellers of luxury real estate in New York City. The company expects many of those buyers and sellers to be clients of the auction house. CIRE is now actively recruiting to build a team of leading real estate specialists and expects to open the new brokerage in the second half of 2017. For a number of years, the New York City broker of record at CIRE has been Kathleen Coumou, who was previously with Coach Realtors on Long Island. She will remain the broker of record for the new entity. CIRE CEO Dan Conn, based in New York, is not necessarily looking for a large presence: "We are not focused on the size, but rather on having the right team of people who...