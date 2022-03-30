The luxury, commercial and rural land sales-focused Ulterre team brought in $387 million in total sales volume in 2021, 10 transactions of which were priced at $10 million or greater.

The top Dallas-based Christie’s International Real Estate-affiliated team has switched affiliations to Compass, the brokerage told Inman exclusively on Wednesday.

The 58-person Ulterre team was founded in 2016 in Dallas-Fort Worth by co-principals and co-founders John Giordano, Eric Walsh and Rick Wegman.

The luxury, commercial and rural land sales-focused team brought in $387 million in total sales volume in 2021, 10 transactions of which were priced at $10 million or greater. In 2021, the team was ranked No. 17 overall in Dallas and the No. 1 Christie’s International Real Estate team in Dallas by the Dallas Business Journal, based on sales volume.

Giordano said in a press statement that the team’s decision to move to Compass was based on the brokerage’s competitive market positioning and seamless operations.

“The sheer speed and efficiency [with] which Compass operates was extremely impressive,” Giordano said. “This strong positioning in the market gives our agents and clients a distinct competitive advantage no other real estate company can offer.”

In 2021, the team grew its number of transactions priced at $10 million or greater by 66 percent year over year and increased its total $10 million-plus sales volume by 68 percent year over year.

“The Ulterre team has an outstanding track record and is a great fit for the culture that we’re cultivating at Compass,” Bryan Pacholski, senior managing director for Compass in Dallas-Fort Worth, said in a statement. “The team is incredibly knowledgeable and experienced, making them ideal partners for future success as the real estate industry and DFW market continue to evolve.”

Last week, Compass was ranked the top-performing brokerage by transaction volume in 2021, according to the RealTrends 500.

