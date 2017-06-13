Xome shows real estate tech hoopla comes and goes

New, well-funded real estate tech ventures have reached a fever pitch lately, promising to change the world. But over the years, these grandiose undertakings often sputter or fail and are broken into pieces -- never to realize their promise. Remember Xome? In June 2015, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings launched Xome to much fanfare, hailing it as "world’s first integrated, end-to-end digital platform for real estate, with the promise of connecting every major touch point in the transaction process, from finding a home to closing the deal." Two years later, Xome's revenue has languished and Nationstar is reportedly shopping the platform around to prospective buyers, according to various sources. Xome features a property search site, real estate agent referral network and title, closing, valuation and asset management services. Its biggest source of revenue has been from acting as a real estate broker, specializing in selling foreclosure listings on behalf of banks in onl...
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Xome worth 'a very big pile of money'
CFPB orders Nationstar to pay $1.7M for inaccurate loan data
Nationstar hires new EVP and chief risk officer