DENVER -- Every year, the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) surveys its members to discover what the most pressing issues facing the real estate industry might be. Scott Muldavin, chairman of the Counselors of Real Estate Today, CRE chair Scott Muldavin unveiled the list of the 10 challenges that the industry will face at the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) conference in Denver. "As real estate agents, we're all futurists," said Muldavin, pointing out that purchasing a home, securing a mortgage and even signing a lease are all activities that require some future thought. In a departure from previous years, Muldavin started the list with the item that CRE members think is the most pressing one for the industry to face right now. 1. Political polarization and global uncertainty "Today we're going to start at the top because political polarization and global uncertainty is an issue that permeates almost all the other issues," Muldavin explained. He note...
- Political uncertainty affects trade, consumer prices, home prices and mortgage interest rates.
- Big baby boomer and millennial populations (who want different things in their homes) are causing generational disruption and housing mismatch.
- The proliferation of real estate technology is also going to have a big impact on consumers, agents and brokers.
Don't miss the real estate event of the summer
Join 4,000 real estate pros at Connect SF, Aug 7‑11, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
Minority middle-class families priced out of homeownership
What's driving the home listing shortage?
What percent of income are buyers spending on mortgages?