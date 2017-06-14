DENVER -- Every year, the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) surveys its members to discover what the most pressing issues facing the real estate industry might be. Scott Muldavin, chairman of the Counselors of Real Estate Today, CRE chair Scott Muldavin unveiled the list of the 10 challenges that the industry will face at the National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) conference in Denver. "As real estate agents, we're all futurists," said Muldavin, pointing out that purchasing a home, securing a mortgage and even signing a lease are all activities that require some future thought. In a departure from previous years, Muldavin started the list with the item that CRE members think is the most pressing one for the industry to face right now. 1. Political polarization and global uncertainty "Today we're going to start at the top because political polarization and global uncertainty is an issue that permeates almost all the other issues," Muldavin explained. He note...