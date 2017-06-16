GoldenKey, a marketplace where consumers can hire agents to work for flat fees, has launched a network of "instant offer" investors to help agents double-end deals. Through the startup's "GoldenDeal" service, agents can collect offers from giant rental investors to present to homeowners before listing their properties on the MLS. The new venture is a bid to help agents capitalize on the "instant offer" trend -- whereby consumers receive quick offers from high-tech investors -- and it marks a new direction for a startup that continues to try to popularize a low-fee service model. "It keeps the agent in the center of the process," said GoldenKey CEO Tommy Sowers, who describes GoldenDeal as an agent-friendly version of Zillow Instant Offers. "Why wouldn't you try this? Why wouldn’t you expose the listing to this group?" How the marketplace works To use GoldenDeal, agents or real estate investors enter an asking price, days available for bidding and basic property info...