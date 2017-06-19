How do you compete with seasoned agents as a newbie?

Competing with seasoned real estate agents as a newbie is tough, but Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates has a few tips that will help you on your next listing appointment.

At the end of the day, it’s the company that represents the seller, along with you the agent. So what we do at PLG is share our listings. So if someone is going on a listing appointment, they take a house from PLG that another agent as sold (with permission, of course) to show that as a company they’ve sold X, Y and Z listings in that area — rather than saying you’re a brand new agent with no experience.

Having support from your company is crucial.

If you are a new agent, chances are, you’re probably younger than the seasoned agents you’re competing with. So you really have the advantage of being able to go into the ins and outs of social media, which is something your older counterparts might not understand as well as you do.

Remember to bring examples:

Show live streaming

Show videos

Show Snapchat

Take a VR headset, and show that

So borrow the experience of your company and showcase your social media marketing abilities — but most importantly, show up with your confidence, and know your comps.