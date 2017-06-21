Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Agents go out of their way to prepare snacks for clients, but what do you do with the clients who pack their purses with the snacks, or — worse — rob the whole house that you’re showing?

In this episode, Leigh Brown welcomes Scott Lincicome who is from Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Lincicome shares his experience dealing with some downright thieves.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.