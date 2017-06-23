You can gain much more when you give back

Caroline Pinal, co-founder of Giveback Homes, works with real estate agents all over the country to provide safe homes for families throughout the world. Caroline’s non-traditional business model of making “doing good” part of a company or personal brand is inspiring, and it reminds us there is no blueprint for success: it comes in infinite forms.

Giveback Homes empowers real estate agents to turn their everyday business into an opportunity for social change. See Caroline on stage during the leadership track at Inman Connect San Francisco on Thursday, August 10, to learn how to incorporate giving as a positive aspect of your brand.

We caught up with Caroline to find out what trends to keep an eye on and more.

Give us a sneak peek and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

Today’s pathway to entrepreneurship doesn’t always have to look like past traditional businesses. Find the confidence to try, fail and fine tune along the way.

What do you see as some of the most important trends leaders in real estate should be keeping their eye on in the coming year?

CEO activism. Most companies try to remain neutral on controversial social issues, afraid of alienating customers; but CEOs of large companies (e.g., Starbucks, Salesforce, Apple, Facebook) have been taking a stance on social issues like race relations, climate change and gender equality. This trend may make corporate neutrality a thing of the past.

Leaders in real estate shouldn’t be afraid of becoming more socially active on hot-button issues. There are obvious risks and rewards, but done right, it can increase awareness of local and national issues and increase brand loyalty.

Being intensely loved by those who agree with your opinion on an issue might be worth more than just being inoffensive to many.

What was the best piece of advice you ever received that helped you grow and succeed in your career?

Forgive the people who don’t understand the journey you’re on.

