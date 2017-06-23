Zillow mania: $1.7B value boost, 27K haters

Though it feels like a lifetime of cacophony, today marks the one-month anniversary of Zillow’s controversial Instant Offers program, which connects homesellers with investor bids alongside CMAs from participating Zillow Premier Agents (ZPAs). What have we learned? Since the launch 30 days ago, Zillow shareholders enjoyed a nearly 20 percent hike in their Z holdings, a whopping $1.75 billion bump in the company’s market cap to $9.32 billion at the end of trading on Friday. Zillow Group Market Cap Chart: YCharts Staggering, truly. But come on, seriously. Did the Instant Offers test in two markets single-handedly boost Zillow stock? No, but it got Wall Street’s attention. ‘Keep the furniture, get me out of here’ “With the launch of Zillow’s Instant Offers, we believe it is ramping its sell-side opportunity, which could be a meaningful driver of sustained growth going forward,” wrote one analyst at JMP Securities. We already know that homesellers are l...
Don't miss Hacker Connect SF
Take a deep real estate technology dive, Aug 7, 2017
Comments
Related Articles
From this moment on, nothing will be the same in real estate
Zillow Instant Offers: Behind the curtain
Everything you need to know about Zillow Instant Offers