June 14

Open Mortgage LLC, a leading provider of traditional and reverse mortgages throughout the United States, announced their expanded Wholesale Program for Traditional and Reverse (HECM) Channels. The wholesale program offers a wide range of products such as FHA, USDA, VA, FHA DPA, HECM (Reverse) loans as well as Prime, Alt A (Non-QM Near Prime, Non-QM Non-Prime) with competitive rates and no lender fees (on wholesale transactions). It also provides fast underwriting, in-depth training, and a dedicated operations team to help partners grow their business.

The MLS-CLAW, a Southern California-based MLS, has been awarded Real Estate Standards Organization’s (RESO) Data Dictionary 1.5 Platinum Certification, the highest level of certification offered by RESO. The MLS-CLAW earned this level of certification for its internal system, as well as for the Palm Springs Regional Association of REALTORS and the Imperial County Association of REALTORS, both of which license its software.

Realty ONE Group, a dynamic, full-service real estate brand and thriving franchise system, announced six new regional additions to the franchise network: the Northern California/Reno Region, led by regional directors Greg and Kathrine McClure of Realty ONE Group Complete in Rocklin and Sacramento, Calif.; the East Bay/Central California Region, led by regional director Navid Ali of BMC Associates in San Ramon, Calif.; the West Bay Peninsula/Santa Clara County, led by regional director Wendell Jones of Realty ONE Group Infinity in Campbell, Calif.; the State of Utah, led by regional directors Ravath and Joan Pok of Realty ONE Group Signature in Midvale, Utah.; the State of Colorado, led by regional directors Gary Carlson, Derek Kliner and Bob Bronswick of Realty ONE Group Premier in Lone Tree, Colo.; and the State of Arizona, led by regional director Daniel Collins of Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert.

June 20

Intero Real Estate Services, a San Francisco Bay Area brokerage owned by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, recently added the widget Kukun to its property search site with the aim of curing buyers of “Renophobia,” the company announced. Kukun makes estimates of the cost and return on investment of renovation projects available on listings. “The Kukun solution not only offers the cost but the equity you can build and also the list of contractors that the neighbors have used so you can vet them,” said Derek Overbey, director of innovation at Intero Real Estate Services.

Homes.com has announced that UtahRealEstate.com, Utah’s largest Multiple Listing Service, will join Homes.com’s MLS Partnership Program. The new partnership will offer UtahRealEstate.com’s 14,000 members and over 17,000 listings free exposure to Homes.com’s audience of more than 14 million monthly transaction-ready consumers. Homes.com will also provide UtahRealEstate.com members access to the Homes.com Connect Lead System.

June 21

Birmingham-based Lake Homes Realty announced it is now licensed and operating as a real estate brokerage in New York and Connecticut. This expands the company’s brokerage operations footprint to 13 states.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World has selected Clareity as a preferred provider through its Solutions Group program, which identifies business resources for its global community of 565 residential real estate firms. “While many of our members utilize Clareity’s services through their MLSs, we are excited to introduce them to DASH, their full-service platform for brokers,” said Robin LaSure, LeadingRE vice president, corporate marketing. “This platform gives our brokers a convenient way to support their agents through a secure mobile-friendly dashboard that centralizes applications and streamlines communications.”

