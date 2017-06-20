Fear of renovating can cause homebuyers to pass on listings that would be a good fit with a little TLC. In inventory starved markets, ruling out these properties may unnecessarily limit a home hunter's possibilities. A real estate website widget from home renovation marketplace Kukun is designed to eliminate the skittishness. It makes estimates of the cost and return on investment of renovation projects available on listings. Intero Real Estate Services, a San Francisco Bay Area brokerage owned by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, recently added the widget to its property search site with the aim of curing buyers of "Renophobia," the company announced. Early results suggest the tool is a hit. About 30 percent of listings on Intero's site have received cost estimate requests, and one out of 10 users of the tool choose to search for contractors through Kukan, according to Intero Real Estate Services. "The Kukun solution not only offers the cost but the equity you can build an...
