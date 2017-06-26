On Million Dollar Listing New York, star Fredrik Eklund is loved for many things: his acute business skills, his sharp sense of humor, his collection of colorful socks and, last but not least, his ability to be transparent about his journey as a gay man.

With LGBT Pride Month coming to a close, Eklund has partnered with the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit that offers support and encouragement for LGBT youth who face harassment and discrimination, to release “It Gets Better,” a single that’s available for purchase and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.

In the song, Eklund belts out heartfelt lyrics: “I think you’re a lot like me / I wish that you could see / Just how beautiful you are, believe me/ It won’t be very long / You’re gonna find your song / Don’t give up, you’re what the world’s needing / Tomorrow is a new day / Promise me you’re gonna stay/ Believe me, it gets better.”

A post shared by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jun 23, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Twenty-five percent of the sales of the song will go to the It Gets Better Project, and it seems like it’s on track raise a lot of money: currently, the song is No. 18 on the iTunes chart of his home country, Sweden, No. 46 on the U.S. iTunes chart, and No. 6 on the iTunes Dance chart.

“The message within it is very important to me: as a kid, I felt different,” Eklund said of the song on Instagram. “Now I want to hug the 7-year-old kid — me — on the single cover and say everything will only get better. It always does.”

