Robert Hughes, real estate salesperson with Meier Real Estate, quickly learned that real estate is anything but simple. It takes motivation, dedication and a lot of legwork to succeed in this industry. Know your inventory, take charge of your schedule and be confident enough to help clients differentiate their wants from their needs when helping them find a home....
A rookie agent shares what he’s learned so far
Leave all your assumptions at the door and let this new agent tell you how it really is when you start out
