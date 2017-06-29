Matthew Means, broker and Realtor for Savvy + CO, will join two other real estate powerhouses, Cassie Acker and Noelle Bortfeld, on stage to debate who matters most in the age of Zillow: the agent, the broker or the franchise.

Don’t cast your ballot just yet — wait until everyone has a chance to make their closing arguments.

Watch Means take the stage during the Provoke track at Inman Connect San Francisco on Thursday, August 10, to see which side he is on and why!

We checked in with Means to see what he has to say about how the industry is changing and what issues it’s facing.

What do you see as the most pressing issue in real estate today?

Education on how to be a true professional and a cut above. Agents need to raise the bar and create a superb customer experience that will cultivate their business in today’s new era of real estate and social media.

What are some of your best tips and tricks for implementing change in the industry?

Embrace technology. It’s here to stay, and it is completely changing how we market to and connect with our clients. Step out of your comfort zone, learn to embrace it and use it efficiently to create the customer experience that the next generation of buyers and sellers are demanding.

What is one key learning that you hope attendees take away from your session?

Make yourself the brand. Today’s agents need to differentiate themselves in a fast paced world where information is readily available and social media is lowering our collective attention span to seconds. I

’d like attendees at my session to walk away with how to market themselves effectively while still being authentic and genuine. I’ll share tips on how I’ve used social media to craft my brand and how I’ve leveraged this into more meaningful relationships with my clients. Agents have to position themselves for the future because the old way of marketing and doing business is changing rapidly.

