How to easily automate different parts of your business

Adam DuVander, a marketing developer at Zapier, loves application programming interfaces (APIs), and he wants everyone to know it. With Zapier, users learn how to automate different parts of their business without writing complicated code. During DuVander’s session, participants will create their own custom project, which they can take back to the office for real world application.

With DuVander’s impressive background, which includes leading developer relations at API Orchestrate and developer communications a SendGrid in addition to writing a book on APIs, it is no wonder Inman invited DuVander to get hands on with our audience at Hacker Connect on Monday, Aug. 7, to teach how to automate with Zapier. (Laptops are required).

We reached out to DuVander to get a sneak peek of his session and talk about the importance of technology.

What do you see as some of the most important technology advancements that those in the real estate industry should be paying attention to?

The most important part of being an agent or broker is the relationship-building. Technology can help ensure there’s time to focus on those relationships by leaning on automation for the stuff that takes time and isn’t directly connecting with people.

Give us a sneak peek and tell us one of the key takeaways audience members will learn during your session.

There is a lot that you can do to automate without writing a line of code. We’ll start there, but this session will show how you can write “just enough” code to magnify what’s possible. Amateur coders will expand their skills and toolbox, while working developers will fly even higher.

