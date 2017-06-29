Zillow backs down, reaches truce with McMansion Hell

After a stint of legal flexing, the intense but short-lived battle between Zillow and McMansion Hell has ended in compromise: Zillow will cease any further legal action, and blog creator Kate Wagner will stop using listing photos displayed on Zillow moving forward. Today Wagner’s legal counsel, The Electronic Frontier Foundation, fired back at Zillow’s cease-and-desist letter with its own legal analysis featuring a few key arguments -- namely, that its client was not bound by Zillow’s Terms of Use and that her business fell within the protections of the Consumer Review Fairness Act of 2016. "We have decided not to pursue any legal action against Kate Wagner and McMansion Hell," said Zillow spokesperson Emily Heffter in an emailed statement. "We’ve had a lot of conversations about this, including with attorneys from the EFF, whose advocacy and work we respect. EFF has stated that McMansion Hell won’t use photos from Zillow moving forward. "It was never our intent for ...