Opportunity strikes at Inman: We’re hiring a senior reporter

Real estate agents and brokers around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the industry. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.
The senior reporter will help us make the site a daily must-read, breaking news, crafting enterprise pieces, and finding new ways to engage our audience of agents, brokers, technology professionals, and consumers. This is a transformational time in real estate, with new technologies, business models, and economic forces changing the way people think about buying, selling, and living in homes. The senior reporter will be a key voice as we tell the story of this foundational change over the coming months and years.
The position is full-time and remote (we’re fully distributed). It reports to the managing editor.
Key responsibilities
- File 5-10 pieces each week
- Pitch smart, engaging stories
- Drive traffic through story selection and smart social tie-ins
- Develop a deep understanding of the real estate industry
- Cultivate and maintain industry sources
- Explore new possible coverage categories
- Contribute to staff conversations on site direction and coverage
- Engage readers on-site and through our social channels
- Contribute to event content
Key skills and knowledge
- 5+ years of digital reporting experience
- Experience in real estate reporting a plus
- Excellent reporting and writing skills, and the ability to write and edit quickly
- Experience with video a plus
- A critical eye for fair coverage
- A knack for telling stories in a relatable and compelling way
- Demonstrated social media presence
- Readiness to write short or longform
- The skill set and personality to handle remote work
- Facility with business and finance concepts
Interested applicants should follow up with a resume and clips to caroline@inman.com.
Inman is an equal opportunity employer committed to building an inclusive workplace environment.
Comments