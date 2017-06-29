Opportunity strikes at Inman: We’re hiring a senior reporter

Real estate agents and brokers around the world turn to Inman first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the industry. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage, in-depth educational opportunities, and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of real estate information.

The senior reporter will help us make the site a daily must-read, breaking news, crafting enterprise pieces, and finding new ways to engage our audience of agents, brokers, technology professionals, and consumers. This is a transformational time in real estate, with new technologies, business models, and economic forces changing the way people think about buying, selling, and living in homes. The senior reporter will be a key voice as we tell the story of this foundational change over the coming months and years.

The position is full-time and remote (we’re fully distributed). It reports to the managing editor.

Key responsibilities

File 5-10 pieces each week

Pitch smart, engaging stories

Drive traffic through story selection and smart social tie-ins

Develop a deep understanding of the real estate industry

Cultivate and maintain industry sources

Explore new possible coverage categories

Contribute to staff conversations on site direction and coverage

Engage readers on-site and through our social channels

Contribute to event content

Key skills and knowledge

5+ years of digital reporting experience

Experience in real estate reporting a plus

Excellent reporting and writing skills, and the ability to write and edit quickly

Experience with video a plus

A critical eye for fair coverage

A knack for telling stories in a relatable and compelling way

Demonstrated social media presence

Readiness to write short or longform

The skill set and personality to handle remote work

Facility with business and finance concepts

Interested applicants should follow up with a resume and clips to caroline@inman.com.

Inman is an equal opportunity employer committed to building an inclusive workplace environment.