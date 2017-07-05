Why should you use prospecting strategies to generate for sale by owner (FSBO) leads? The quick and easy answer is FSBO leads are ready to sell.

The long answer is that FSBO leads are often frustrated that their house isn’t selling. But with the right scripts and strategy, real estate agents can often easily convince these owners to sign on as a client.

Here are three prospecting strategies you can put in action today to generate FSBO leads.

Create a FSBO funnel

Although it’s true you could use web-based FSBO lead services for FSBO leads, there is another option if you want to own your leads and not have to compete with other agents.

How can you do this? You can create your own FSBO funnel.

Your FSBO lead generation funnel will consist of three main sections: Facebook Ads, a landing page with email capture form and an automated follow-up system (text and email).

A quick Google search will offer you all you need instruction-wise to get up and running. Once you set it up, test it and find what delivers the best ROI, this prospecting funnel will run on autopilot with a little maintenance every so often.

Post Craigslist ads

You probably scan Craigslist for FSBO ads, but have you ever thought about posting your own ads to get FSBOs to reach out to you?

There are two things to consider with these ads. First, sellers with FSBO listings already have it in their mind that they don’t want to work with an agent, which means traditional marketing content is unlikely to work.

Another important point to remember with Craigslist ads is that these ads won’t yield results unless enough people view them.

When writing ads for Craigslist, write them like you’d write a dating profile. Mention the specifics of what you’re looking for; this will make sellers feel special and increase the likelihood of them contacting you.

Then, post this ad at least two times per day to ensure it gets plenty of views. Timing posts to coincide with meals often generates the most views and the best leads.

Hunt for FSBO signs

As a busy real estate agent, there are certainly better uses of your time than driving around looking for FSBO signs.

But as you know, sellers going the for sale by owner route often don’t have the marketing budget or experience that a listing agent will have. Because of that, a yard sign may be all the owner uses to market the house for sale.

So, how can you find these FSBO leads without just coming across them while you are out and about in your town? Get yourself a pack of bird dogs, and put them on the trail for FSBO signs.

In other words, just ask your friends and family keep an eye out for these properties. When they see one, have them snap a photo of the house and sign, and they can then text it to you.

Even with these FSBO prospecting strategies, converting FSBO leads can be a challenge if you don’t come prepared and may require persistence and patience.

But remember, these sellers are ready to sell their houses. For this reason, you should definitely make FSBOs a part of your business strategy if you want the opportunity to sell more homes.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best selling book “6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny”, the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

