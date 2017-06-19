Beat your real estate sales slump by changing your mindset; it’s a lot easier than you might think. Chris Spurvey, author of It’s Time to Sell, recently joined Pat Hiban to share the five easy steps to beating a sales slump.

If you’re in a sales slump or struggling to overcome a negative mindset, try out the steps covered in this article. For more in-depth information and additional tips on building the type of mindset that attracts success, listen to the podcast below.

Relive your past real estate sales successes

Instead of starting each day questioning your abilities as an agent, you should be reliving past successes to attain the right state of mind for real estate sales tasks.

Constantly build your library of past successes, and draw from it when you need some inspiration or a mental shift.

To build your library of past successes, try ending each day like this: write down your daily wins (even the small ones) in a journal. Eventually, you’ll have so many wins to think about that envisioning yourself as a failure will be nearly impossible.

Relax between client interactions

Working with clients isn’t always easy. In fact, some real estate sales interactions, like those encountered when prospecting, can really wreak havoc on your self-image. To counteract this and prevent burnout, always take some time to relax and diffuse between client interactions.

What you do to relax doesn’t matter as long as it works for you. Some agents like to meditate, but something as simple as listening to a few of your favorite songs might be all it takes for you to relax before moving on with the rest of your day.

Reinforce positive self-image for top real estate sales

In addition to using your mornings to relive past successes, you should use them to achieve a few new minor victories. Start your day with the tasks you’re most likely to complete successfully and view positively.

So, instead of circle prospecting first thing in the morning, consider touching base with some of your better past clients. Even knocking out a few of the easier items on your to-do list can help you build up the momentum you’ll need to have a great day.

Use your mental faculty of reason

Although it’s true that sales skills are important when it comes to working as a real estate agent, it’s important to remember that clients can only be influenced so much.

Even agents with top-notch sales skills can’t sell a home to someone who isn’t seriously looking to buy.

When a deal doesn’t go your way, don’t take it personally, and don’t beat yourself up. Just remember there’s only so much you can do to close a deal.

In other words, think about the situation in a rational, not an emotional, manner.

Take action to boost real estate sales

The first four steps cover ways to improve your mindset to beat a real estate sales slump. The fifth, and final step, is about making the effort to actively improve your situation.

If you never take action, your real estate sales will never improve, regardless of how positive your mindset is. So, once you’ve found the right headspace, get out and do what it takes to meet new clients and make more sales. As long as you stick with it, you’ll beat your sales slump in no time.

If you want to learn more about beating a real estate sales slump with the right mindset, be sure to listen to the complete podcast interview with Chris Spurvey.

Pat Hiban is the author of NYT best selling book “6 steps to 7 figures – A Real Estate Professional’s Guide to Building Wealth and Creating Your Destiny”, the founder of online real estate sales training site Rebus University and the host of Pat Hiban Interviews Real Estate Rockstars an Agent to Agent Real Estate Radio Podcast with Hiban Digital in Baltimore, Maryland. Follow him on Instagram or Twitter.

Email Pat Hiban