Who’s on Real Trends’ Best Real Estate Agents list?

Real Trends has released its 2017 America’s Best Real Estate Agents list on the heels of its national rankings.

The list, which is sponsored by Zillow Group and Trulia, ranks the most productive real estate agents by state and metropolitan area based on closed transaction sides and closed volume.

More than 12,000 real estate agents from each state were chosen, and each of those agents met or exceeded the minimum requirements of closing 50 transactions or had $20 million in closed sales volume. For teams to qualify, they must have closed at least 75 transaction sides or had $30 million in closed sales volume.

As a reward for their hard work, each of the agents and teams on the list will receive extra exposure on Trulia and Zillow.

Real Trends released the national rankings in July. It has been releasing this top agent list for five years now.

“With today’s release of the 2017 America’s Best Real Estate Agents list, an elite group of real estate agents across the country are receiving well-deserved recognition,” said Real Trends president Steve Murray in a press release.

“These sales associates have built enormously successful small businesses in an extremely competitive field.”

Discover the top-producing agents in your state here.

Email Marian McPherson.