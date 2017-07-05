Special Report: Indie brokerage strengths and threats

Modern consumers love their craft breweries, coffee shops and retail boutiques. But they also can’t say no to the convenience and scale of the robust Amazon Prime. In the real estate industry, you could say there’s a comparable David-and-Goliath competition between the nimble indie brokerages and giants the likes of Keller Williams, Century 21 Real Estate, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Re/Max and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Though they tend to be smaller, to label indie brokerages as underdogs based on size might be a stretch. As one independent Kentucky broker put it: “Craft is cool right now. We feel that consumers trust independent brokerages more.” Register for the Indie Broker Summit While mega real estate companies continue to snatch up smaller brokerages throughout the country and grow ever bigger, indies remain a substantial life force of the industry. Collectively, indies pack a punch -- over half of Realtors today (51 percent) are affiliated wi...
- Local control over branding and technology gives agents a greater sense of ownership and drives the appeal of indie brokerages.
- Indie brokers feel their biggest threat is competition from big brands and being profitable.
- The most important driver of success for independent brokerages is a visionary leader.