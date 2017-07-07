In 2016, Chinese real estate investors spent a massive $101.4 billion dollars on U.S. property. That number is expected to drop to $80 billion in 2017, but it will still rank among the top three highest levels of investment in history. The 2017 investment projection is based on data from Juwai.com -- the top Chinese international real estate site -- and data from industry companies and governments. “2016 is the first time in history that Chinese buyers acquired more than $100 billion of international real estate,” said Juwai.com Chief of Operations Sue Jong. “The 2016 total represents a 25.4 percent increase over 2015 and an 845 percent increase over five years." “For the Chinese buyer, the United States is a near perfect market," she added. "The United States received more than US$50 billion, the greatest share of total mainland Chinese real estate investment last year." "The United States received more than US$50 billion, the greatest share of total main...
- In its latest study, Juwai.com predicts Chinese buyers will invest $80 billion in U.S. real estate during 2017.
