Real estate has its ups and downs, like any investment, but when you’re dealing with a bubble, the risks are much higher. Many people are hesitant to invest under such circumstances because the risk of loss is high. However, if you’re struggling in real estate now, the problem isn’t a housing bubble. What is a housing bubble? It’s not uncommon for agents and investors to throw around the term “housing bubble” without truly understanding what that means. It’s aptly named a “bubble” because it has the potential for high returns, but it’s very fragile. If we were in a housing bubble, we’d see a brief period of high demand for the market, which would drive up prices temporarily. It’s great for investors for a time, but before long, the demand begins to decrease while the supply increases. The prices suddenly drop and the bubble metaphorically bursts, leaving many people a little less economically comfortable than before. A housing bubble was one cause of the...