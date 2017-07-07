It appears the power struggle over real estate listings -- and how they're displayed -- is as inflamed as ever in the Big Apple. The Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) is gearing up to launch a single, centralized syndication feed to distribute listings from its own version of an MLS, the REBNY Residential Listing Service (RLS), to third-party websites starting August 1. But there's an elephant -- or some might say target -- named Zillow Group in the room that's not onboard with the new system. Citing reduced costs and increased efficiencies as their motivation, firms that intend to participate in the syndication feed include several big names in the city: Bond New York, Brown Harris Stevens, Citi Habitats, Compass, The Corcoran Group, Core Real Estate, Fox Residential Group, Halstead Property, Leslie J. Garfield & Co., Stribling & Associates, Town Residential, and Warburg Realty, among others, according to REBNY. Listing syndication continues to be a controversial ...
- Brokerages representing the vast majority of New York City listings have opted in to exclusively syndicate through a feed from their trade group's listing service. Zillow Group is refusing to accept that feed to populate its websites.
