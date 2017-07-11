Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Natural calamities happen when we least expect them to, and for Lumberton, North Carolina, it happened in October of 2016. David Zeits was one of those who responded to the call to help those who were impacted by the hurricane.

In this episode, Leigh Brown welcomes David Zeits who has been in real estate for almost 15 years. He is an agent for Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty in Lumberton, North Carolina.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

