Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: We didn’t start the fire!

When life handed these clients some extremely hot lemons, they made the sweetest lemonade
by
Today 1:02 A.M.

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh Brown welcomes Pam Gebhardt to the show. Gebhardt is a Realtor in the Atlanta area who has been in the real estate industry for over 26 years. Her crazy story describes a kind deed that went terribly wrong!

Listen to hear why Gebhardt no longer gives her clients housewarming parties as congratulatory gifts.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

