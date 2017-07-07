Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh Brown interviews Kristina Rhodes, a Realtor from Indiana who works for FC Tucker Emge. Rhodes has been in real estate for 17 years and, at the same time, has volunteered for Make a Wish.

Listen to find out how Realtors are making the effort to help their communities while hustling in the world of real estate. Rhodes also shares how being a volunteer to Make a Wish has impacted her real estate brand, career and life.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.