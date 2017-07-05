Agent

Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: The house the police couldn’t stay away from

Always do a background check on the homes you’re about to list
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

The real estate event of the summer
Connect with other top producing agents at Connect SF, Aug 7-11, 2017

Learn More

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

In this episode, Leigh Brown chats with Napa Valley Realtor, Nicole Solari. Listen as Solari shares two nerve-wracking experiences with the same house. Hint: one involves a murder (well six murders), and the other involves the oldest profession in the world.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown.

Article image credited to Bennian / Shutterstock.com