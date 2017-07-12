Truepad
Truepad home search portal promotes agent market expertise

In a year-long study, the Chicago-based agent-data portal was more accurate than Zillow in predicting sale price
by Staff Writer
Today 3:00 A.M.
  • Truepad's agent-provided insights proved more accurate in final sale price than Zillow's Zestimate.
  • System also ranks agents based on track record of accuracy in shared market insights.
  • Trueassist is in beta-testing now. It automatically shares listing activity to agents' Facebook accounts.
Truepad
Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Truepad is a Chicago-based home search portal that uses agent-supplied data to crowdsource home value and rank quality of available listings. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: All agents Top selling points Agent-oriented portal; promotes agent market expertise Great potential for growth in new markets Agents can't rank own listings Average DOM of agent-recommended listings is 13 Top concerns Truepad is available only in Chicago at this time. Its model seems ripe for growth in new markets, however; plans call for expansion soon. What you should know For any agent who's complained about the Zestimate: Here's your chance to up-end it. Truepad is a consumer-facing home search portal that uses agent feedback and expertise to highlight the best homes within a market. For example, the highest-rated homes will be presented in red on a map of sear...

