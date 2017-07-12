Have suggestions for products that you'd like to see reviewed by our real estate technology expert? Email Craig Rowe. Truepad is a Chicago-based home search portal that uses agent-supplied data to crowdsource home value and rank quality of available listings. Platforms: Browser-based Ideal for: All agents Top selling points Agent-oriented portal; promotes agent market expertise Great potential for growth in new markets Agents can't rank own listings Average DOM of agent-recommended listings is 13 Top concerns Truepad is available only in Chicago at this time. Its model seems ripe for growth in new markets, however; plans call for expansion soon. What you should know For any agent who's complained about the Zestimate: Here's your chance to up-end it. Truepad is a consumer-facing home search portal that uses agent feedback and expertise to highlight the best homes within a market. For example, the highest-rated homes will be presented in red on a map of sear...