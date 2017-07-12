A year ago, MLS administrator Hubert "Hugh" Skanes-Cady died after a distracted driver rear-ended him while he was stopped on his motorcycle at a highway construction zone. He was 57. Hugh Skanes-Cady In his honor, Skanes-Cady's employer, Minneapolis-based NorthstarMLS, created the "Drive Focused" campaign to bring attention to an issue that doesn't always spring to mind when it comes to agent safety, despite the considerable amount of time agents spend in their cars for work: distracted driving. In a series of videos, the MLS emphasizes the impact that a car accident can have, whether it's the agent who gets hurt or is the one who ends up hurting someone else. "There's no going back. Choose to drive focused," one of the videos says, while showing a devastated driver approaching a hit bicyclist. In another video, Mark Cady, Skanes-Cady's husband and partner of 29 years, describes the repercussions of his husband's death. Skanes-Cady, also known as Hugh Trimble, left...