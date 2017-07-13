Who made Coldwell Banker’s 2017 30 Under 30 honorees list?

Coldwell Banker has released its 2017 30 under 30 honorees who have displayed exceptional sales, philanthropy and leadership skills under the franchisor’s umbrella.

This year’s 30 were chosen from a network of more than 88,000 independent real estate professionals from 3,000 offices across 49 countries.

The list pays homage to the company’s founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who were only 24 and 28 years old when they began building the 111-year-old brand.

“It’s incredible to see how many talented professionals represent Coldwell Banker today, and the 30 young professionals being honored here are no exception,” said Coldwell Banker President and CEO Charlie Young in a statement.

“These honorees are paving the way for the future of the real estate industry with their commitment and passion to deliver impressive results for their communities,” he added. “Their entrepreneurial spirits have encouraged forward thinking and significant achievements for long-term success.”

Here are five honorees who were highlighted for their performance this year:

Name: Matthew Brown

Office: Coldwell Banker Apex, Allen, Texas

Age: 25

Before his time in real estate, Brown was a quarterback for Texas Christian University, which has helped him become an all-star off the field. In his first year, Brown was named “Rookie of the Year,” and was a Top 20 agent in the Apex branch that serves the larger Dallas metropolitan area.

Brown’s Apex team congratulated him in a Facebook post when the list was announced.

“Congratulations to our very own Matt Brown for making Coldwell Banker’s international 30 Under 30 class for 2017, which recognizes the next generation of talent within the brand,” the post read.

“This is a monumental achievement as Coldwell Banker is represented in over 47 countries and territories. We are so proud of what all you have accomplished as a young, talented professional!”

Name: Ashley Bynum

Office: Coldwell Banker Gundaker Corporate, Maryland Heights, Missouri

Age: 28

Bynum is the eMarketing coordinator for more than 700 agents across nine offices. In her position, Bynum helps agents achieve individual goals with Coldwell Banker tools and programs.

To better help her team, Bynum crafted a local eMarketing program that provides one-on-one and group coaching sessions that help agents navigate the world of technology and social media.

Bynum’s coworkers took to social media to thank her for her efforts: “Congratulations to our very own Ashley Bynum of the Coldwell Banker Gundaker Corporate Centre Sales office for being named to the Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30 list,” read the post.

“We are lucky to have her wide variety of talents and knowledge as an eMarketing Coordinator available to Coldwell Banker Gundaker agents.”

“Love every minute with Coldwell Banker, and now very honored to be recognized as a member of the 2017 30 Under 30,” Bynum wrote in response.

Name: Keenan Coit

Office: Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, Grand Junction, Colorado

Age: 24

Coit is well known for his use of technology in helping buyers find the perfect place to call home. He uses 3-D virtual tours, drone footage and Coldwell Banker’s proprietary CBx app to give clients the best service possible.

Coit has an impressive social media presence and uses his talents to create and execute social media campaigns and as well as provide real estate advice on live videos that get thousands of views.

Outside of being tech savvy, Coit volunteers with Coldwell Banker Distinctive Angels, a company initiative that supports community outreach programs each month.

Coit shared excitement about making the list on Facebook: “Hey guys I have something very exciting to announce. I have been selected as a member of the 2017 Coldwell Banker 30 Under 30!

“Each year they pick 30 agents under the age of 30 across the world to this list,” he continued. “Big thanks to everyone at Coldwell Banker, my clients, my family, and most importantly God! Couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Name: Erik Erwin

Office: Coldwell Banker Peter Benninger Realty, Kitchener, Ontario, Canada

Age: 28

Erwin is a third-generation Coldwell Banker Realtor who is known for his marketing prowess and top-tier customer service. During his time at the company, Erwin has been named “Rookie of the Year,” and received the President’s Award, the Ultimate Service Award and the International Diamond Society Award.

“I’ve been working my butt off for this designation over the past few years and my hard work has paid off,” Erwin said of being honored. “I’m extremely excited to announce that I attained the top 30 under 30 designation from Coldwell Banker head office. With over 88,000 agents, this is something I’m very proud of.”

Name: Nikki Thomas

Office: Coldwell Banker Bermuda Realty, Hamilton, Bermuda

Age: 25

Thomas uses her dual citizenship to help clients in her home countries of Bermuda and the United States. The Ohio State University and Bermuda College graduate uses her degree in hospitality management to give exceptional service to buyers and sellers near and far.

Thomas has quickly risen through the ranks to become the real estate assistant to the company president and agency manager of the Bermuda office, and she has been able to spearhead innovative ideas to improve office training programs.

Read the full list here.

