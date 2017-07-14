Agent

Crazy Sh*t In Real Estate: 2 buyers, 1 home

The agent should be responsible for the contract and make sure that both parties understand what’s in it
by
Today 3:00 A.M.

Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Having multiple customers at one time is part of the job in real estate — but how about when you have two customers ready to make an offer on the same house? This is when things can get tricky, but not too tricky for guest Missi Howell.

In this episode, Leigh Brown welcomes Howell, who has been selling real estate for almost 10 years in Northeast Florida.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Article image credited to wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com