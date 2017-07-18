Lyons, Colorado, is a town about an hour northwest of Denver and about half an hour outside of Boulder -- which makes it an ideal place to buy a home for anyone who works in the big city but wants to "get away from it all" every day. So when real estate broker Laura Levy landed a listing in Stone Canyon -- a quiet enclave within Lyons -- she wanted to capture the feeling of escaping the pressures of everyday life in her listing video. "I wanted to do something that felt a little bit like a commercial and a little bit like a movie trailer," she said, "representing the best points of the property without being obvious by stating all the specs. I wanted to convey a feeling about the property." 'Top Secret in Stone Canyon' The result is "Top Secret in Stone Canyon," a listing video that tells the story of a husband leaving for a grueling day of getting his identity compromised and hand-to-hand combat with another spy at the "office" while his wife spends her day working at home. ...