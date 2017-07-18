Reposted with permission — show notes and credits here.

Chase after your seller’s dog running down the street, or show the home to potential buyers? No one really thinks they’ll ever have to make this choice with the exception of today’s guest, Chris Donaldson.

Leigh Brown is a full-time residential Realtor, speaker, coach and smartass. She works in the Charlotte, North Carolina market with Re/Max Executive Realty and can be reached @leighbrown on all networks.

Email Leigh Brown