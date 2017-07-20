Selling privately can be tempting for entrepreneurial sellers who believe it takes little effort to offload their rapidly appreciating home, and FSBO sales are perhaps even more tempting in these low inventory conditions, with homes flying off the market like hotcakes. Even so, according to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) 2016 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, for sale by owner properties (FSBO) are at a record low, currently representing 8 percent of home sales. In approaching this small -- but inevitable -- slice of the market, agents are sometimes presented with opportunities to get their foot in the door by attending FSBO open houses or hold marketing events for FSBOs if asked. But is it a good idea? Some might argue that collaborating with FSBOs could lead to a listing agreement and is a chance to generate leads. Others say it unequivocally devalues the agent profession. Either way, industry professionals agree that you should listen to your broker and proc...