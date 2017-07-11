Inside LeadingRE, an exclusive network of indie brokers

Agents looking to hitch their wagon to the right brokerage might ask about culture, mentorship, educational resources and tech tools -- all elements that many independent brokerages have found ways to offer at the same (or even greater) level than their franchise counterparts. But what about the networking, the cross-country connections and -- most importantly -- the referrals? Franchises with branches across the nation are naturally equipped to refer leads to one another, a particular advantage when it comes to clients who are relocating. Special Report: Indie Brokerage Strengths and Threats Pam O'Connor, President of LeadingRE That’s where Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) comes in, an organization that describes itself as a selective global community of the highest quality independent real estate companies with over 572 network members worldwide and 130,000 sales associates across 65 countries. Since it formed in 1997 as the result 50 large bro...