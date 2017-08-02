Ben Kinney, who owns several Keller Williams brokerages, has scooped up Facebook Messenger bot platform Automabots, the sixth tech firm to be acquired by his technology company, Ben Kinney Companies Technology Division (BKCO). "Automabots is one of the first companies to deliver artificial intelligence technology to real estate agents via chatbots, SMS, and Facebook Messenger," BKCO said in a statement. "It is an exciting new tool that helps real estate professionals automatically engage with consumers using big data and natural language processing." Automabots chatbots communicate with leads via Facebook Messenger to handle lead cultivation and qualification on behalf of agents. Bots can also be deployed on agents' websites and Twitter accounts. Automabot conversation “Automabots has developed the most intuitive, intelligent, and advanced real estate chatbots that engage, nurture, and convert visitors into clients," Kinney said in a statement. "By adding this to our s...
