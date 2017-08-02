Why you should scrap your business plan today

You probably have a business plan, but do you have a personal development plan?

Your business plan has a capacity — you. The only way that you can increase sales and grow your business to new levels is to focus on developing yourself personally and professionally.

Spend time focused on growth, and watch everything in your life improve. Here are three steps toward creating a personal development plan.

1. Start your day the right way

My good friend Hal Elrod has a Miracle Morning book series that focuses on a personal development plan that is accomplished before 8 a.m. everyday.

Be intentional with your morning routine, and take some deserved time for yourself.

In my opinion, meditation or prayer, exercise and some type of personal development, whether it be journaling, reading or listening to an audio, are things that are non-negotiable everyday.

For some more ideas on this, check out the Miracle Morning for real estate agents.

2. Have a plan for growth

Take some time, and actually write out your personal development goals.

Here are some questions that may help give you some ideas on how you can develop yourself:

How many books will you read or listen to?

What podcasts and YouTube videos will you start watching?

How often will you journal?

What seminars will you attend in the next 12 months?

What is one thing that you can do today to start or continue developing personally? Is there anything you should stop doing in the name of personal development?

Once you have some ideas, put some deadlines on your objectives, and put the time on your calendar to get them done.

Let’s face it, if it doesn’t go in the calendar and get made a priority, it will fall to the back burner.

3. Get a mentor or accountability partner

Whom might you need to get in touch with to help guide you along your personal development journey?

Whom can you mentor and grow together with? Who is going to hold you accountable to your personal development plan?

Like any goals, it’s critical to share with others. Share what your learning, what’s going well and what you need to improve on.

Kaizen is the Japanese word for “continual improvement.”

Your business currently has a cap on what it can produce. The best way to grow your business is to focus on growing yourself.

It’s a simple but effective way to look at increasing sales. Take some time everyday, implement a few growth initiatives — and watch your business grow as a result.

Nick Najjar is the founder My Company Gifts. Follow Nick on Facebook or connect with him on LinkedIn.

Email Nick Najjar