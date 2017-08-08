SAN FRANCISCO -- "Find the pain point." That's how the objection experts -- Beverly Ruffner, Jeremy Katz and Carey Condy -- told the audience to manage their objection strategy at the objection battle on stage at Inman Connect San Francisco. Ruffner, Katz and Condy responded to both buyer and seller objections from the moderators (Jeff Lobb and Laura Monroe). Here's how they'd handle these toughies. 'Will you promote my house with a print ad in The Wall Street Journal? But why not?' Carey Condy Condy opened her objection "handler" with a question about digital marketing: "Did you know that 95 percent of all homebuyers begin their search on the internet?" "This is the year we're using both print and digital advertising," she added. "One minute of video advertising equals 1.8 million words, in effect, so we will do some print ads -- but we want to be strategic about what we do." Jeremy Katz Katz jumped in, too: "Do you want print advertising because you expect a lot...