Why Zillow ‘Instant Offers’ seller leads are yours to lose

SAN FRANCISCO -- Most real estate agents know that a lead is nothing without follow-up. That holds true even when that lead is coming from a shiny new -- if controversial -- tech product. When Realtor Veronica Figueroa receives a homeseller lead from Zillow Group's Instant Offers program, that's when the work begins. She doesn't just send over a comparative market analysis (CMA) and wait for the phone to ring. She goes into what she calls "full-attack mode." Veronica Figueroa "We are door-knocking, dropping off mailers. We are literally targeting these people," she told attendees at Inman Connect San Francisco's Indie Broker Summit today. "It's a process," she added. Figueroa, broker-owner of Orlando, Florida, brokerage Re/Max Innovation, got 48 seller leads -- complete with property addresses -- from Instant Offers within the first few days of its launch. The pilot program allows homeowners to receive quick offers from multiple investors alongside a CMA from Zillow ...
- Zillow Instant Offers leads are a chance to show value, according to one broker.
